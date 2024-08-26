Two dead, three hurt after Tempe mobile home fire

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe fire officials are investigating a deadly mobile home fire that broke out near Baseline and Kyrene roads late Sunday night.

Two people were found dead inside the home and three others, including a child, were taken to the hospital for treatment. Fire officials say two of the surviving victims are in critical condition.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released, but officials say the victims are an adult and a child.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire and whether there were functioning smoke alarms in the home.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the single home.

