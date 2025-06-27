Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man in critical condition after being rescued in house fire near 35th and Dunlap avenues

PHOENIX — A man is in critical condition after a house fire in Phoenix on Thursday evening.

Crews were called to a home near 35th and Dunlap avenues before 6 p.m. for reports of a house fire.

As firefighters conducted a search and rescue, they located a man in his 50s inside the home and rescued him from the fire.

The fire was extinguished and the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

It is believed that the fire originated in a bedroom that did not have a working smoke detector, according to Phoenix fire.

Investigators are on scene conducting an investigation.

