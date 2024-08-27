Officials confirm two more family members died from Sunday Tempe mobile home fire

PHOENIX — Tempe Fire officials confirm two additional family members have died a day after a devastating mobile home fire left two others dead.

The fire sparked at the home Sunday night near Baseline and Kyrene roads.

A child and adult, identified by police Tuesday as 3-year-old Ariaelly Ruiz and 51-year-old Monica Ruiz, were killed on the day of the fire and three others were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

On Tuesday, officials announced a second child and a second adult, 18-month-old Ellany Ruiz and 24-year-old Enrique “Junior” Ruiz, had also died from their injuries from the fire, bringing the total number of deaths to four.

A fifth person, identified as 22-year-old Valerie Magana-Gonzalez, remains in a hospital in critical condition. Officials say she is the mother of the two children.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the days in which each individual had died and has since been updated. We regret the error.