Officials confirm two more family members died from Sunday Tempe mobile home fire

Four family members were killed during the fire and one remains in critical condition
Tempe Fire officials confirm an additional child and a grandmother have died just two days after a devastating mobile home fire left two others dead.
PHOENIX — Tempe Fire officials confirm two additional family members have died a day after a devastating mobile home fire left two others dead.

The fire sparked at the home Sunday night near Baseline and Kyrene roads.

A child and adult, identified by police Tuesday as 3-year-old Ariaelly Ruiz and 51-year-old Monica Ruiz, were killed on the day of the fire and three others were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

On Tuesday, officials announced a second child and a second adult, 18-month-old Ellany Ruiz and 24-year-old Enrique “Junior” Ruiz, had also died from their injuries from the fire, bringing the total number of deaths to four.

A fifth person, identified as 22-year-old Valerie Magana-Gonzalez, remains in a hospital in critical condition. Officials say she is the mother of the two children.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the days in which each individual had died and has since been updated. We regret the error.

