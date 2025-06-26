One dead, one hurt in a Phoenix shooting near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A man is dead and another is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in west Phoenix Thursday afternoon.

Phoenix police say they were called to the scene near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road shortly before 3 p.m.

When they arrived, they located two men who had been shot. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Aerial footage of the scene showed a large police presence at the complex.

Police are investigating the scene. It is unclear if officials are searching for any suspects.

This is a developing story.