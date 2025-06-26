Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsWest Phoenix News

Actions

One dead, one hurt in a Phoenix shooting near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road

Aerial footage of the scene showed a large police presence at the complex
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
AIR15 67TH AVE AND INDIAN SCHOOL SHOOTING X2
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A man is dead and another is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in west Phoenix Thursday afternoon.

Phoenix police say they were called to the scene near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road shortly before 3 p.m.

When they arrived, they located two men who had been shot. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Aerial footage of the scene showed a large police presence at the complex.

Police are investigating the scene. It is unclear if officials are searching for any suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen