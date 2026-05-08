Cooling centers offer refuge as triple-digit temperatures are expected this weekend

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe's Church of the Epiphany has opened its doors to anyone who needs a place to escape the heat, as the city marks Heat Awareness Week ahead of an expected triple-digit weekend.

James, who is used to living on the streets, is among those taking advantage of the air conditioning inside the church. He knows firsthand how dangerous the heat can be, experiencing heat stroke while in California.

"I just suddenly got dizzy, and the next thing I know, I sat down, and that's all I remember, the next thing I know, I was coming up. They had me in a tub of ice at the hospital," James said.

James recovered, but every year, many people across the country do not. Data shows that in Maricopa County, there were 430 heat-related deaths last year, though that number has dropped for the second year in a row.

Jessica Wright with Tempe said the cooling center exists to reach people wherever they are.

"Even one is too many, which is why these efforts are so important to be able to reach people where they're at, open it up to folks who may be experiencing a burden on their electric bill who need to use this space," Wright said.

Wright and Rector Hunter Ruffin showed ABC15 around a portion of the church where two rooms are dedicated to resting, watching TV, getting a cool water bottle, and receiving a bag with necessities. The church serves as a cooling center, supported in part by a grant to help cover some of the resources.

Ruffin said their faith calls them to serve their most vulnerable neighbors.

"It enlarges our hearts to be able to share the resources of this congregation with the community around us," Ruffin said.

For James, the relief is immediate and meaningful.

"Your help is greatly appreciated,” he said.

The city has two cooling centers and four hydration stations available to anyone who needs them, including residents whose air-conditioning unexpectedly goes out. The Church of the Epiphany and other cooling center locations are also accepting donations.