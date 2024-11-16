WATCH: Mesa students discuss cell phone policies in schools

Mesa Public Schools students are coming together to discuss the current cell phone policy and whether or not the district should change it.

The district has a policy in place that says students are not allowed to use phones during class unless given permission by the teacher. However, through an annual district-wide project, where multiple schools come together, students are researching the use of cell phones in schools and could possibly bring a new proposed policy to the board for approval.

Some other local districts, like Dysart Unified School District, are also looking into cell phone use in schools.

Apache Junction was another district that changed its policy, and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne also recently renewed an effort to ban cell phone use in schools.

ABC15’s Elenee Dao went to Mesa to talk to students and staff about cell phone use in school and what’s in store for the future.