Apache Junction superintendent considering ban on cell phones during school hours

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Should students be allowed to use their cell phones at school? The Apache Junction Unified School District superintendent doesn’t think it's a good idea.

The district superintendent is proposing a policy that would prevent students from phone use during the school day, therefore reducing distractions.

ABC15’s Elenee Dao talked with the superintendent on Tuesday about the proposal, and we also heard from members of the community about their thoughts. Hear from them in the video player above.

School districts around the country — and the world — have been increasingly working to limit phone use during the school day. Lawmakers in New Zealand recently passed a ban on cellphones in schools which went into effect in late April.

Last year, Scripps News reported on the cell phone habits of teenagers. A study showed that teens appear to be increasingly distracted by the handheld technology.

The study found that kids 13 and older picked up their phone, on average, over 100 times a day.

The report found that more than half of the study's participants received at least 237 notifications a day. Twenty-three percent of those notifications reportedly came during school hours.