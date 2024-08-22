Watch Now
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne renewing effort to ban cell phones in school

PHOENIX — Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne is renewing an effort to ban cell phone use in schools.

Supt. Horne will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday with other school officials who have implemented cell phone bans in various school districts.

Earlier this year, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs rejected a law banning phones in schools, saying it should be left up to districts to decide.

In June, Apache Junction Unified School District’s governing board voted in favor of a ban.

School districts around the country — and the world — have been increasingly working to limit phone use during the school day. Lawmakers in New Zealand passed a ban on cellphones in schools which went into effect in late April.

Last year, Scripps News reported on the cell phone habits of teenagers. A study showed that teens appear to be increasingly distracted by the handheld technology.

The study found that kids 13 and older picked up their phone, on average, over 100 times a day.

The report found that more than half of the study's participants received at least 237 notifications a day. Twenty-three percent of those notifications reportedly came during school hours.

