Scottsdale group proposes $2.5B Palo District on former Fiesta Mall site

MESA, AZ — A Scottsdale sports investment firm intends to transform the 80-acre former Fiesta Mall site in Mesa into the Palo District, a $2.5 billion mixed-use development anchored by a 25,000-seat stadium built for women’s professional soccer.

Sunny Day Sports, led by founder Vicki Mayo, shared renderings showing two planned hotels. Sunny Day also plans a mix of homes, restaurants, and retail. The project also would include a center focused on women’s health and innovation, and is designed to attract a national women’s soccer league franchise to the Valley.

“We’re excited about the Palo District and what it’s doing for Mesa,” Mayo said. “We’ve really been thoughtful about the projects that we’ve brought into this parcel to ensure it’s a place where people want to come and hang out and stay.”

The Mesa City Council has approved the plans, and the last remaining building from the old mall was demolished last year, clearing the site for redevelopment.

Earlier this month, Sunny Day Sports said about 15,000 people signed up to be “founding fans” for the proposed women’s soccer team. Mayo told ABC15 that a groundbreaking is in the works and could happen as soon as this summer, pending final permits and financing.

The Palo District would aim to create an entertainment and neighborhood hub within a short drive of downtown Mesa and nearby neighborhoods. Developers say the stadium’s size and amenities would support large crowds and national-level competition while nearby hotels and restaurants would serve visitors and local residents.

Local business owners are already preparing for the potential influx of visitors. Darci Dankerl, who works at T-C Eggington’s diner less than half a mile south of the site, said the development could bring significant economic benefits.

“That’s huge. It’s huge that we get to be part of that growth, and for local businesses to all be able to welcome them into Mesa is amazing,” she said.

Developers have not released a full construction schedule or financing breakdown publicly. Sunny Day Sports provided ABC15 with renderings and promotional materials outlining the project’s scope. City officials say they will continue to review permits and documentation as the developer moves toward breaking ground.