Rezoning approved for 'Fiesta Redesigned' at former Fiesta Mall site

MESA, AZ — Redevelopment plans are moving along for the area that once housed the popular Fiesta Mall.

On Tuesday, Mesa City Council unanimously approved a rezoning application for the 80-acre former mall site, which is set to become a “vibrant mixed-use and pedestrian-friendly community.”

Fiesta Redefined

Verde Investments says "Fiesta Redefined" is envisioned to have thousands of units of new housing, retail and commercial space, and more than 500,000 square feet of open space and pedestrian-focused amenities.

Fiesta Redesigned says the design plan “prioritizes progressive, creative, and environmentally respectful architecture.”

According to the website that offers more details about the plan, the former mall’s “iconic palm trees” will be kept and reused. Thousands of truckloads of debris from the torn-down mall will be recycled or reclaimed.

Jim Poulin, Phoenix Business Journal Fiesta Mall was once a major destination for many in the Valley. It could again be reborn as a major gathering point for shopping, office and residential.

Fiesta Mall had been completely vacant since 2019, and demolition projects have been well underway for some time.

Officials say Fiesta Redefined plans may change because the project and city have "the flexibility to adapt the project as it evolves, ensuring it remains responsive to community and market needs."

There is no exact timeline yet for the project, but project leaders expect it could begin within two years. It could be completed in about a decade.