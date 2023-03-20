Developer files initial plans to redevelop shuttered Fiesta Mall in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Steps are now being taken to redevelop the shuttered Fiesta Mall in Mesa.

Developer Verde Investments filed pre-submittal documents to the city of Mesa earlier this month to redevelop the site into new retail, up to 4,000 multifamily units, flex office and open green space. Plans submitted so far don't include the exact square footage of the new development.

Bill Jabjiniak, Mesa's director of economic development, said there's a long road ahead before anything happens in redeveloping the 80-acre site at the southeast corner of Alma School Road and Southern Avenue.

Next city officials will meet with Verde and its attorney Berry Riddell LLC to have the first conversation and give initial feedback for Verde to refine its plan based on what the city is looking for before it will formally submit a proposal.

