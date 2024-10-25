New vision for Fiesta Mall gets recommendation from Mesa planning commission

The vision to redefine the next life for a major gathering point in the East Valley has cleared a key checkpoint.

Mesa's Planning and Zoning Board on Oct. 23 unanimously recommended approval to rezone roughly 80 acres that was once home to Fiesta Mall. Verde Investments looks to rebuild the site in a mixed-use project called Fiesta Redefined. David Leibowitz, a spokesman for Verde on this project, said the goal is for the project to be heard by Mesa City Council in the coming months.

"Fiesta Mall was such an icon for the community and for the entire East Valley. Knowing how passionate a whole range of stakeholders are about this area, we have worked hard to incorporate their feedback into the process," Leibowitz said in a statement to the Business Journal. "Residents, Council members, city staff — we have heard from everyone and done all we can to make Fiesta Redefined work for everyone. We believe what’s to come here has been made better through this sort of collaboration."

