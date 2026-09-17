Prop 419 divides Mesa school board candidates ahead of $449M November bond vote

MESA, AZ — Mesa voters will decide in November whether to approve Proposition 419, a $449 million bond measure that would fund repairs and renovations to aging Mesa Public Schools buildings.

The vote comes after Mesa voters rejected a similar bond in 2023, one that would have provided $500 million for infrastructure. Mesa Public Schools has estimated $1.4 billion in total infrastructure upgrades needed. This would pay a portion of that total.

Business owner Jason Smithson is one of four candidates running for two Mesa school board seats in November. Smithson says taxpayers don't trust district leadership, pointing to past bonds that were approved but then spent on technology instead of fixing old buildings.

"I'm not opposed to a bond, but I'm opposed to this bond because I don't think it's fiscally responsible right now to ask our taxpayers to pay more money and to our property owners to pay more money when we haven't turned over every stone," Smithson said.

Smithson favors Proposition 420, which would allow Mesa Public Schools to lease and sell district buildings to raise additional money.

Lacy Chaffee, a first-term Mesa school board member, supports Prop 419. Chaffee says asking voters for tax money is the mechanism Arizona education leaders put in place, and that the district's past technology spending mattered, helping schools manage remote learning during COVID.

"We want to make sure we're sending our kids to schools in safe environments where the air conditioning works and where the toilets flush. We want that for our teachers. I really like that we can look and see what needs are needed at each site," Chaffee said.

Among the remaining Mesa school board candidates, Josh Chilton and Jennifer Echols support Prop 419. Rachel Walden, an incumbent seeking re-election, has voiced her opposition to the bond, joining Smithson in opposing the measure.

Chaffee also says there is more transparency from the school district compared to the 2023 bond vote. Smithson says voters have made it clear they don't want to see taxes rise.

"Your tax rate is going to remain the same. It might even go down. So, for the same amount as you’re paying right now, Mesa kids are going to get 449 million dollars worth of needs met at their schools," Chaffee added.

Voters will have their say on November 3.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.