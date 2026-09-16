WATCH: Man rides jet ski through Mesa neighborhood during monsoon storms

MESA, AZ — Wednesday's monsoon storms brought rain to most of the Valley, with some finding unique ways to take advantage of the storms.

One man was brave enough to attempt to ride a jet ski in a neighborhood near Ellsworth Road and University Drive in Mesa.

LATEST UPDATES: Wednesday monsoon storms bring heavy rain to the Valley

Watch video of the street jet skiing in the player above.

Please don't try this at home and remember, turn around, don't drown!