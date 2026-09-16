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LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms rolling through Arizona, across the Valley

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
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PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving through the Valley and across Arizona.

Storms could bring heavy rains, high winds, and hail. Flash flooding is also possible, as a Flood Watch is in place for the entire Valley.

WATCH LIVE: Tracking monsoon storms:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

LIVE RADAR

FULL WEATHER SECTION

Click here to see the SRP power outage map.

Click here to see the APS power outage map.

If you're seeing weather in your area, send photos and videos to share@abc15.com.

Here are the latest updates on this weather event:

12:57 p.m.

12:50 p.m.

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