LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms rolling through Arizona, across the Valley

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving through the Valley and across Arizona.

Storms could bring heavy rains, high winds, and hail. Flash flooding is also possible, as a Flood Watch is in place for the entire Valley.

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Here are the latest updates on this weather event:

12:57 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Fountain Hills AZ until 5:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/XjDnMY0Yn8 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 16, 2026

12:50 p.m.