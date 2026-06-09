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Police working to negotiate with armed person at Motel 6 in Mesa

The public is asked to avoid the area during the investigation on Tuesday morning
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country club and hampton motel 6 barricade
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MESA, AZ — Mesa police are asking the public to avoid the area north of US 60 along Country Club Drive while they work to negotiate with an assault suspect.

Officers were first called to the area of Country Club and Hampton Avenue around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a person armed with a knife, threatening guests and employees at a Motel 6.

Police say the person barricaded themselves in one of the rooms, and special assignments officers are responding to the area to assist with the investigation.

It's unclear whether anyone was injured.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

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