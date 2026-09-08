PALO District Soccer Stadium, development progressing with hopes to include MLS franchise

MESA, AZ — Behind-the-scenes developments continue at the PALO District, a $2.5 billion project planned for Mesa's former Fiesta Mall property on Alma School Road at U.S. Route 60.

District developers now say the proposed soccer stadium could include a Major League Soccer franchise — a men's professional team — in addition to the National Women's Soccer League team originally planned.

However, some neighbors say communication about the project has decreased compared to six months ago.

"It's slowed down to where we're not hearing anything anymore," said Darci Dankrel, manager of TC Eggington's, a breakfast restaurant located about a half-mile from the PALO District property.

The development site remains untouched by construction equipment, but Dankrel said customers continue asking about the project's progress.

"A little hesitation on some guests. Overall, people are excited to have something coming to Mesa," she said.

The PALO District has appointed a board of directors and established itself as a transaction privilege tax area, allowing it to benefit from sales taxes collected in the vicinity.

Chris Glover, the PALO District's chairman, said his staff has begun searching for developers. Scottsdale-based Sunny Day Sports envisions the 25,000-seat stadium and surrounding district as a year-round destination featuring a women's health care center, two hotels and several restaurants.

"This isn't just a real estate deal where it's just another shopping center," Glover said. "This really is an entertainment district that we hope will drive people here every day out of the year to do something fun.”

Professional soccer could serve as the development's centerpiece. Glover said it remains unclear whether MLS and NWSL franchises would relocate to the venue or if the leagues would expand to include new teams.

"We are trying to put forward every best effort to attract the best teams possible because Arizona has a huge market for soccer," Glover said. "We have the highest youth sports here in Arizona, so we can also look at our own talent here to try to cultivate that.”

PALO District leaders aim to restore commercial activity to the area, similar to what Fiesta Mall provided decades ago. Glover acknowledged a violation of Arizona Open Meeting regulations in late July. He said it was merely a clerical error when the time of a meeting was rescheduled with short notice. Glover said PALO District leaders plan to connect with neighbors in the near future.

Glover said announcements about the district's next steps and the potential for professional soccer should come within the next few months.

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