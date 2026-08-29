Body recovered from Mesa lake following recovery effort

MESA, AZ — A man's body was recovered from a community lake in Mesa on Saturday morning.

Mesa police responded to the area of Dobson Road and Isabella after a caller reported hearing a man yelling in the lake.

According to police, the caller said the man went underwater and never resurfaced.

The incident was initially treated as a water rescue, with crews searching the lake before transitioning to a recovery operation.

Officials later recovered a man's body from the water.

The investigation remains ongoing.