Body recovered from Mesa lake following recovery effort

MESA, AZ — A man's body was recovered from a community lake in Mesa on Saturday morning.
Mesa police responded to the area of Dobson Road and Isabella after a caller reported hearing a man yelling in the lake.
According to police, the caller said the man went underwater and never resurfaced.
The incident was initially treated as a water rescue, with crews searching the lake before transitioning to a recovery operation.
Officials later recovered a man's body from the water.
The investigation remains ongoing.