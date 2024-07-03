Officers seize semi-truck loads of illegal fireworks stored in Chandler location

Thousands of illegal fireworks were seized by officers in the East Valley late last month, including one incident that resulted in the seizure of four semi-truck loads worth of fireworks.

On June 27, officers reportedly contacted a person who was selling illegal aerial fireworks at a location in Chandler.

Utilizing a search warrant, officers located nine shipping containers that contained more than 2,100 boxes of illegal fireworks. Police say they were on 95 pallets and took four semi-trucks to move.

Police said charges are pending against the operator of the fireworks business and the investigation is ongoing.

In another incident that same day, Mesa police say an 18-year-old man was arrested after officers located thousands of illegal fireworks he allegedly intended to sell.

Officers stopped a truck for a minor traffic violation and noticed illegal fireworks in the open truck bed. The 18-year-old driver admitted to having the fireworks for sale and said he hoped to get $1,000 for them.

