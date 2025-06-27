Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mesa PD involved in shooting near 32nd Street and Baseline Road

MESA, AZ — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Mesa police officers near 32nd Street and Baseline Road.

Officials say no officers were injured during the incident.

It's unclear if anyone else was injured.

No other details have been provided.

ABC15 is working to get more information and will update this story when they become available.

