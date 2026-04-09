Mesa council allocates $367,000 for annual streetlight upgrades

MESA, AZ — The city of Mesa will invest up to $367,000 annually to keep its streets illuminated and its residents safe, following council approval for new streetlights and replacement parts.

Mesa currently relies on nearly 46,000 streetlights to maintain visibility for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians. Over the past seven years, crews from Mesa’s Transportation Department have been gradually replacing outdated high-pressure sodium bulbs with energy-efficient LED lamps, which officials say last longer and cost less to operate.

“It’s a brighter light. It helps with color rendering, so you’re able to see colors a lot better,” said David Calloway, city lighting manager.

“You’re able to see more clearly at night. It helps keep the motoring public safe, as well as bicyclists and pedestrians.”

Calloway said the majority of the work is done. He expects the project to finish by June. Community members along Main Street cited safety as the most important benefit of upgraded lighting.

“Anything can happen in the dark, especially when you have young women, young men, young people,” said shopper Tariq Houston. “I feel for the women. You feel me?”

Dorian Lenz, who owns a series of local restaurants, emphasized the impact on security: “Streetlights are very important for security of our customers and employees.”

The funding, approved by councilmembers without a formal vote Monday, will be used for streetlight parts and electrical supplies throughout the city.