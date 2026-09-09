Mesa considers utility rate increases for 2025

MESA, AZ — Mesa city leaders are considering utility rate increases for customers that could add about $144 per year to household bills, according to city officials.

The Mesa Audit, Finance and Enterprise Committee first heard the proposals Thursday, though the rates are still subject to change before reaching customers' bills. A city spokesperson told ABC15 the percentages remain under review as of Tuesday.

Current proposals on the table include:

Residential electric rates increasing 3%, commercial rates rising 2.5%

Residential gas rates climbing 5.6%, commercial rates up 2.5%

Home water bills rising 4% to 4.2%, wastewater rates increasing up to 7.5%

Mesa residents expressed mixed reactions to the potential increases.

"I kind of expected it, just the way the world is going. Everything just goes up and up in price," said Toni Mangini, a Mesa resident.

Other residents questioned the value of the increases.

"Everything's gone up. I don't mind paying more if I'm going to get something out of the deal, but what am I getting for the price hike?" said Kyla Kay, another Mesa resident.

Sergio Duran, also a Mesa resident, said the increases would strain household budgets: "Least of all, the money that goes onto it because we need it more towards other stuff."

The city's Office of Budget Management said it prefers implementing rate increases gradually rather than imposing one large jump on customers.

City Council members will consider the proposals as an ordinance Dec. 1 and vote Dec. 8. If approved, the rate increases would take effect Feb. 1.

Disclaimer: AI was used in the conversion of this story from broadcast script to written format.