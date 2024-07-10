MCSO recommending charges for parents of Mesa toddler who shot himself 

MESA, AZ — The Maricopa County Sheriff told ABC15 they are recommending endangerment charges for the parents of a three-year-old who found a gun and shot himself in the face back in May.

It happened in East Mesa at an RV and mobile home community near Crismon and Main. ABC15 learned that the toddler, thankfully, survived his injuries.

"Very tragic situation," said Maricopa County Sheriff Russ Skinner. "At this point, the toddler has survived and is undergoing continued medical treatment and rehabilitation."

The investigation into how the child got ahold of the gun began nearly two months ago. Tuesday, Sheriff Skinner sat down exclusively with ABC15 to provide an update.

"The fact that there was a handgun that was unholstered in a cushion on the couch while the father was asleep," said Sheriff Skinner. "The child got access to that handgun and did shoot himself."

ABC15 was told multiple children were living in the home. MCSO also said back in May both parents were present and cooperated with the investigation.

"I believe it belonged to the residents, they were aware of it," said Sheriff Skinner. "Unfortunately, again this wasn’t the first time the gun had been stored there for several occasions. This wasn’t out of the norm."

Sheriff Skinner said the home did have a gun safe, "Had that been in the safe or had that been properly stored, this tragedy would not have happened."

Sheriff Skinner told ABC15 that the parents could now face criminal charges. MCSO said they are recommending endangerment charges to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Sheriff Skinner said the situation was difficult for first responders and the family, but he also called the situation preventable.

"This really highlights the need for those that own guns to properly store them, and to make sure they’re providing safety and training to make sure that we don’t see these tragedies happen," said Sheriff Skinner.

ABC15 at this time is not naming the parents since they haven't been officially charged. The next step is that MCAO will review the case and make a charging decision.

ABC15 did reach out to County Attorney Rachel Mitchell's office Tuesday, but they did not detail where they are in the review process.