MESA, AZ — The Rural Metro Fire Department says a 3-year-old has been hospitalized after shooting himself in Mesa.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. near Crismon Road and Main Street Thursday.

Google

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the child shot himself in the head and is in critical condition.

It is unknown how the child was able to access the weapon or if anyone was supervising him at the time.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for additional updates.