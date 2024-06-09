Heat respite center sees influx of people, changes making a difference this year

MESA, AZ — With extreme heat back in the Valley, changes made to improve both individual cooling centers and the overall Heat Relief Network are being put to the test.

ABC15 first spoke with Resurrection Street Ministries months ago, as they prepared to double capacity at their Mesa Respite Center near Main Street and Stapley Drive. Now, we're checking in to see how the changes are working.

Resurrection Street Ministries Heat Relief Director Mark Dye said during the hottest days, the center has taken in more than 100 people daily, some coming in with heat illness.

“Today we had someone come in that was a little bit overheated when they first got here. We got some water in him, got him in the cool environment, got a cooling towel on him,” Dye said. “It’s happening even now and we’re not even through the hottest part of the summer yet.”

WE'RE HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

After a record number of heat deaths statewide last year, the respite center doubled capacity, lengthened hours and increased resources, like many other cooling centers statewide.

“We give them that safe space. They come here and be able to rest for the day,” Dye said.

Dye is noticing upgrades in heat relief from the top down.

For the first time, the state hired a Chief Heat Officer and Relief Coordinator, creating a stronger network between counties.

The goal is to better coordinate centers all over, extend hours and get more staff in the centers.

Dye says he meets monthly with the Heat Relief Network and Maricopa County checks in daily.

“They keep track because they can meet the need today rather than next year,” Dye said. “I think it’s a great initiative of the county to say ‘Hey, if there’s problems, we want to know about it now and not wait until after this time.’”

The Heat Relief Network of the Valley has a map that shows all types of relief locations - cooling centers, hydration stations, collection sites, and respite centers, which allow someone to rest or lie down during operation hours.