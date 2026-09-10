Friends and family gather in Mesa after crash kills young couple and their children near Heber

MESA, AZ — Friends and family of a young couple and their two children killed in a crash near Heber are gathering in Mesa to share memories and support after the deadly collision Monday.

Joel Huerta lost his 26-year-old son, Giovanni Uballe Huerta, in the crash.

"He was my only son. My only one," Huerta said amid tears.

Giovanni was killed Monday afternoon on State Route 260 near Heber, along with 26-year-old Kiah Begaye and their two children, ages 4 and 2.

Chrissy Kaibetoney, Kiah's mother, is also grieving.

"It's just devastation. Unbelievable," Kaibetoney said on Wednesday.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the family was traveling home to Laveen after visiting family in New Mexico. DPS reports say 21-year-old Jesse Lovato admitted to falling asleep behind the wheel and losing control of his truck. When the two vehicles collided, the family of four was killed.

Veronica Uballe, Giovanni's mother, described the weight of the loss.

"You hear people say it's a bad dream. It's worse than that," Uballe said. "I don't think it's something you just move on from. You learn to live with it."

Uballe said the family mourns the loss of a family man who loved his kids and working on cars, and a mother known for her love of her Navajo heritage. Giovanni and Kiah had been a couple since high school. Uballe said losing the two grandchildren, who had their lives ahead of them, hurts the worst.

Both children had recently started school in a Head Start program. Two other people were taken to hospitals in Phoenix with serious injuries from the crash.

Cori Kaibetoney, Kiah's uncle, said the family appreciates the public's compassion.

"They're sending out prayers on several platforms. We need it so much. It means so much," Kaibetoney said.

Joel Huerta said he had been planning to go with Giovanni and Kiah on a camping trip the following weekend, what would have been the first camping trip for one of the children. Funeral arrangements are still coming together.

Surviving family members say they’re faced with a fortune in funeral expenses. Click here for information on how you can help.

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