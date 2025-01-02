Extreme Makeover: Home Edition returns with a fresh twist on ABC15

MESA, AZ — Known for delivering emotional family transformations, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is making a highly anticipated return to ABC15 just in time for the new year. This time, the nation’s most iconic home makeover show is back with a fresh perspective, hosted by two familiar faces, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, who’ve made America fall in love with organization.

Best known as the co-founders of the global lifestyle brand The Home Edit, Shearer and Teplin bring their signature style and organizing expertise to this primetime reboot.

I caught up with the duo when the show was filming in Mesa back in September. These lively moms couldn't contain their excitement about being part of this show.

Shearer shared, “The fact that we’re here building homes for Extreme Makeover..."

Teplin jumped in saying, "You can’t dream this big!”

Unlike episodes from seasons past, the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition reboot includes a unique twist.

Instead of sending families on vacation while the home transformation takes place, the show goes above and beyond.

“One of the differences in this reboot is that we do an 'edit' with the family,” Shearer explained.

“We go through their belongings and make smart choices about what we bring into their new home. This helps us better understand their needs so we can set up systems that truly work for them," she added.

Wendall Holland is the builder tapped to help bring these extraordinary homes to life along with TV designer Arianne Bellizaire who highlights the importance of working fast and remembering that families are the heart of the process.

“We have to move extremely fast,” Bellizaire said. “But our north star is always the families. Learning their hopes and dreams for their home gives us the foundation we need to build something truly meaningful."

Taylor Morrison, which is based in Scottsdale, also plays a major role this season. Known as one of the nation's leading homebuilders, Taylor Morrison is the first-ever official home-building partner of this television franchise.

More than 2,000 community volunteers also dedicate their time and efforts to completing a dream home in roughly 96 hours.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition premieres Thursday, January 2, on ABC15.

An episode filmed in Mesa will air later in the season.