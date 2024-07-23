Watch Now
'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' names Scottsdale company as exclusive builder for ABC series

A home will be built in Mesa as part of the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition this fall.
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition has selected Scottsdale-based Taylor Morrison Home Corp. as its exclusive homebuilder for its home renovation show on ABC.

The show will be filmed Sept. 9-16 at Taylor Morrison's La Mira community in Mesa, where homes range between 1,700 and 3,900 square feet and are priced from the high $400,000s.

When the home is completed on Sept. 16, it will be donated to a family through a partnership with The Home Edit, which is part of media company Hello Sunshine, founded by actress Reese Witherspoon.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

