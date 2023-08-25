Watch Now
'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' looking for families in Phoenix area

Posted at 11:52 AM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 14:57:08-04

MESA, AZ — “Move that bus!” Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is back and looking for deserving recipients here in the Valley.

The reboot of the home upgrade show will feature Clea and Joanna, expert organizers who have made The Home Edit a household name across the country.

A casting company has opened applications and says they are looking for families in the Phoenix area.

You can nominate yourself or a family you know here. Both homeowners and renters are welcome to apply.

RELATED: Duo behind The Home Edit stops in the Valley for 'Summer of Fun' tour

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition originally aired on ABC in the early to mid-2000s before airing on HGTV in 2020.

The new version of the show will again air on ABC, but exact air dates and further details of the show have not been released.

