Duo behind The Home Edit stops in the Valley for “Summer of Fun” tour

The dynamic duo behind one of Instagram’s most popular organizing accounts, The Home Edit, is stopping in the Valley for their “Summer of Fun Tour” on Tuesday, July 11.

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are the masterminds behind The Home Edit, a wildly successful brand that includes organizing celebrity homes, organizational solutions, planners, books, an Emmy-nominated Netflix show, and now, a live tour taking place at Gila River Resorts and Casinos’ Wild Horse Pass.

Shearer and Teplin tell ABC15 they have wanted to produce a live show for several years. However, that plan was sidetracked after the COVID-19 pandemic, and Shearer’s subsequent breast cancer diagnosis.

“This was our year,” said Shearer. “And that's what we called it ‘The Summer of Fun’ because we just needed – we were craving – a fun summer after so many failed attempts.”

The live show is set to be filled with audience interactions, Q and A, and organizing tips and tricks. But, Shearer and Teplin stress that there’s “something for everyone” at their show – even those who don’t color coordinate their books.

“There are the people who are obsessive organizers. There are the people who just like, here for the celebrity gossip,” said Shearer. “Everyone's there for different things, which just makes it a really fun experience.”

Though Shearer and Teplin have made careers out of “Containing the Chaos”, they don’t want the mere idea of uber-organization to scare anyone away from trying.

“There's so much chaos in this world. I mean, more than ever before,” said Teplin. “And this [organizing] is like the small thing that you actually have control over. Even if it's just a little drawer, every time you open the drawer, you know where your phone charger is. You know, where… anything – a pen is. It just makes your day so much simpler and easy to tackle.”

For busy parents especially, Shearer and Teplin noted (finishing each other’s sentences throughout the interview) organizing parts of the home can help start the day off on the right foot.

“As parents, it's so important. There's no bigger fight in the world than the fight about like, what goes in the backpack, right?” Shearer said.

“Or where are your socks?” Teplin added.

Teplin says it is relatively easy and inexpensive to help organize your home, "I mean, it's just the barrier to entry is small, and the payoff is enormous.”

“And it really takes energy upfront, and work upfront. But then once you have your systems in place, the goal of having an organized home is that everything is plug and play,” added Shearer.

