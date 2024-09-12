Extreme Makeover: Home Edition looking for volunteers for episode in the East Valley

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is coming back to ABC and Hulu in 2025 and right now, the TV show is filming an episode in the East Valley.

The show is looking for volunteers to help with two different construction projects that are being led by Taylor Morrison, the exclusive homebuilder for the show.

"A volunteer can be anything. We have many different scopes of work that they're doing today. Whether it is helping out our catering tent with running the food, whether it's helping picking up trash, whether it's making sure everybody's hydrated as we deal with extreme heat situations, not that we don't do this year round, but we want to make sure everybody's safe and being hydrated is probably the most valuable volunteer scope of work we have today. But there's a list of things. You don't have to be a home builder to be able to come out and volunteer," Brad Schoenberg, Phoenix Division President of Taylor Morrison explained.

Hosts of the show, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin tell ABC15, this is the opportunity to help change someone's life.

"Having the community involved in these families' next step of their lives, makes it that much more special," said Teplin.

"To work alongside them, you know, they show up every single day. They're with us when we surprise the family," added Shearer.

To learn more about being a volunteer visit the Taylor Morrison website.

