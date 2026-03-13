Criminal charges submitted for suspect in shooting death of Mesa mother

MESA, AZ — Criminal charges have been submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office in the shooting death of a Mesa mother.

On Friday, the Mesa Police Department announced it submitted charges for negligent homicide against the suspect, 47-year-old Dulance Morin.

Morin has been an investigator with the Arizona Attorney General's Office since 2016.

The shooting occurred on February 28 near Ellsworth and Ray roads, where 32-year-old Maria Lewis was shot and killed by her neighbor, now identified as Morin.

Lewis's family tells ABC15 she was a loyal and devoted mother to seven children. They say she was on a walk in the early morning hours when she was shot.

During a weeks-long investigation, Mesa detectives executed multiple search warrants, conducted extensive interviews, and analyzed forensic evidence to determine probable cause to submit charges against Morin.

The case was sent to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.

The family has created a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.

Ahead of the charges announcement, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 58 issued the following statement:

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 58 stands in full support of AGO Special Agent Dulance Morin following the recent critical incident that occurred.

Special Agent Morin has served the State of Arizona with distinction, beginning in 2012 as an investigator with the Arizona Corporation Commission and continuing with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office since 2016.

Throughout his career, Special Agent Morin has consistently demonstrated integrity, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to protecting and serving the citizens of Arizona. He has never received formal discipline during his tenure and has been recognized for his exemplary service.

As this incident remains under investigation, it is important that the public withhold judgment until all of the facts and circumstances of this incident are fully disclosed. We recognize the profound loss experienced by the family of the individual involved, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

The Fraternal Order of Police urges the public to allow investigators and prosecutors to complete a thorough, impartial, and complete review.

We remain committed to supporting the dedicated men and women who serve and protect our communities each day.