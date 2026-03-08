Neighbors, friends hold vigil for 32-year-old mom shot and killed in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Family and friends continue to mourn the loss of a mother of seven in Mesa.

32-year-old Maria Lewis, or Mea, as her friends call her, was shot and killed by a neighbor a week ago while she was on a morning walk near Ellsworth and Ray roads.

“She was a bright soul. Happy, loving, caring, always meant to be a friend to everybody.. lending out a helping hand," said Alexandrea Chavez, who was a best friend.

“She was an amazing mom of seven, like calm, happy, just a kind soul," said Mandy Yost, a neighbor.

A source tells ABC15 the alleged shooter is an investigator with the Arizona Attorney General's Office. The office told ABC15 that the employee has been with them since February 2016; he has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation into the shooting.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Saturday night, the community held a vigil for Lewis; her young son, Jonathan, said his mom always took care of them.

“Never took her smile off her face, she always had a smile on her face. She never got mad. She’s a hard-working mom," he said.

“It’s a big loss, and it hurts that her kids are without her, knowing how much they meant to her," said Chavez

Mesa police say they have not made any arrests in the case, but they have identified everyone involved in the incident. The family has created a GoFundMe to help with expenses, and they are looking for justice.

“This did not need to happen. I’m pretty sure there are other protocols that could’ve happened, and I don’t think that this was proper," said Chavez.