Inside Phoenix’s push to hire more first responders

PHOENIX — Phoenix continues to grow, with thousands of new residents moving to the Valley every year. But city leaders say keeping up with that growth means hiring more first responders.

To help close the gap, the Phoenix Police Department and Phoenix Fire Department hosted a public recruitment event giving people an up-close look at the jobs, and the many different roles within the departments.

Phoenix police say they are currently short roughly 600 sworn officers, while the fire department says it is constantly working to keep pace with the region’s rapid growth.

“Very successful last year, so far successful this year,” said Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller. “We had people waiting at the door to get in here and check out what Phoenix Police and Phoenix Fire do.”

The event included live demonstrations designed to show the reality of the work, including police pursuit scenarios and fire rescue drills.

Beyond those dramatic moments, departments also highlighted the wide range of career paths available, from patrol officers and firefighters to 911 dispatchers, K-9 units and specialized technology teams.

“This event showcases a lot of those different details to show you everything you can get involved in,” said Phoenix Police Sgt. John Childress.

For Phoenix police, recruiting events like this are critical. The department currently has about 2,400 officers, but leaders say the ideal staffing level would be closer to 3,000.

“It was a huge success last year, we had several people get hired from this event, and we’re hoping to do that again this year,” Childress said.

Among those attending were several young adults exploring careers in public service.

Jesus Rivera said he is interested in becoming an officer because of the chance to make a difference.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

“Just helping the community, and pursue something I have never done before,” Rivera said.

Rafe Valdez says he hopes to one day become a firefighter.

“Just the thought about doing something dangerous like fighting a fire, rescuing a puppy, it’s always been a passion for me to try,” Valdez said.

For those already serving in the jobs, they say the work is about much more than the dramatic moments people often see.

“So many times it’s the little things you do on a day-to-day basis that can change lives for the better,” Childress said.

“It’s the best job I could have ever asked for in my life, and I can’t imagine doing anything else,” Keller said.

Phoenix Police say they are currently offering a $7,500 signing bonus for new recruits as part of their effort to attract more applicants. For more information on Phoenix Police and Fire, click here.