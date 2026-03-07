Police searching for suspect who shot paintballs at north Phoenix mosque Saturday

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a man who allegedly vandalized a north Phoenix Mosque early Saturday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., authorities say a man was reported firing a weapon in the direction of a mosque near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

When officers arrived, several members said they had "seen a suspicious vehicle approach the mosque's gate." They say a man exited a car and "pointed what initially appeared to be a firearm."

Witnesses told police they heard several popping sounds and retreated to safety. It was later determined that the sounds "were consistent with a pellet or paintball gun, not a firearm," police said.

The man returned to the car and continued firing paintballs towards the group, striking several parked vehicles before fleeing the area, according to officials.

Phoenix police shared the following statement:

"The Phoenix Police Department recognizes that incidents of this nature can cause concern, especially for those who gather at places of worship and other community spaces. As a precaution, officers will continue increased patrols in the area while the investigation continues. We remain committed to supporting the safety and wellbeing of all who live, work, and worship in our city, and we thank the community for working with us to keep one another safe."

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego also shared a statement on social media:

Hate has no place in our city. pic.twitter.com/MH2tDGcA06 — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) March 7, 2026

No injuries were reported. Officers searched the area but the man has not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.