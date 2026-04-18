WATCH: Bipartisan group of Arizona mayors join together in effort to protect Colorado River water rights

MESA, AZ — A bipartisan group of mayors from across Arizona is collaborating to protect the state's water rights on the Colorado River.

The joint effort between Democrats and Republicans comes as new federal plans threaten to cost Arizona 95% of its access to water from the river.

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Hear from Mesa and Phoenix mayors on what efforts are being done in the player above.

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