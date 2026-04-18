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WATCH: Bipartisan group of Arizona mayors join together in effort to protect Colorado River water rights

A bipartisan group of mayors from across Arizona is collaborating to protect the state's water rights on the Colorado River. The joint effort between Democrats and Republicans comes as new federal plans threaten to cost Arizona 95% of its access to water from the river.
Bipartisan group of Arizona mayors join together in effort to protect Colorado River water rights
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MESA, AZ — A bipartisan group of mayors from across Arizona is collaborating to protect the state's water rights on the Colorado River.

The joint effort between Democrats and Republicans comes as new federal plans threaten to cost Arizona 95% of its access to water from the river.

RELATED: How new technology and partnerships are helping Chandler’s water future

Hear from Mesa and Phoenix mayors on what efforts are being done in the player above.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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