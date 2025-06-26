Two-year-old dead after being pulled from pool in Gilbert Wednesday evening

GILBERT, AZ — A two-year-old has died after being pulled from a backyard pool in Gilbert Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., crews were called to a home near Baseline and McQueen roads in Gilbert.

When they arrived, family members were performing CPR on the two-year-old after locating them in the pool.

It is unclear if the pool was fenced.

Fire personnel took over life-saving efforts and transported the child to a local hospital. The child was pronounced dead later that evening.

Gilbert police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.