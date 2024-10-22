Town of Gilbert to vote on raising taxes

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert town council will vote on Wednesday on whether or not to raise the sales tax from 1.5% to 2%. That translates to 50 cents more for every $100 spent.

The council will also vote on whether or not to add a 2% tax to online purchases through Arizona vendors that make less than $100,000 in sales per year and whether to bump up the bed tax, placed on hotels in the town, to 5%.

Town leaders say recent state cuts at the legislature are part of the reason they’re turning to taxes.

There are a variety of projects they are hoping the tax increase will help cover, including additional parks and amenities for the town and expanding several police and public safety buildings, including an advocacy center for crime victims.

Wednesday’s meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at 50 E. Civic Center Drive. The public is able to weigh in before the council votes.