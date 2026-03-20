Police searching for man who forced his way into home, stabbed man near downtown Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — The Gilbert Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying and locating a man who allegedly forced his way into a home and stabbed a man.

Officers responded to a call for service at a home along Vaughn Avenue and Elm Street near downtown Gilbert around noon on Saturday, March 14.

Police say a woman reported a man had knocked on her door and after she opened the door, "the male allegedly grabbed the female and forced his way into the residence. The female pushed away from him and yelled for her husband, who was home at the time of the incident," officials said.

The man then fled from the home, and both the woman and her husband followed him outside.

"A short distance away from the residence, the unknown male pulled a knife and stabbed the female's husband in the lower abdomen. The man fled on foot through the downtown Gilbert area," a police release said.

The woman and her husband did not sustain any critical injuries, officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Gilbert police say the man was seen on surveillance video wearing a white shirt, grey shorts and white tennis shoes. He is believed to have been wearing prescription glasses at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Gilbert police at 480-503-6500 or submit a tip anonymously at gilbertaz.gov/SubmitATip and reference case #26-47144.