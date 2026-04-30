Meet the “DroneDog”: A robotic guard dog patrolling the future of security

GILBERT, AZ — The next generation of man's best friend... is robotic and ready to protect. Asylon Robotics created a four-legged friend, with a high-tech twist.

The Vice President of Asylon, Kurt George, explains how the DroneDog security systems work: "When there's either an alert or it's time to go out on patrol, the house opens up, the dog stands up, and it heads out on either a pre-programmed patrol or if it's an alert, a human, kind of behind the wheel, will take the dog and go out where there's an incident or an accident."

This futuristic fido is equipped with high-tech sensors and cameras with thermal capabilities for nighttime vision and heat detection. All of this is used for data collection and surveillance. A live person is always monitoring the DroneDog's patrol.

While high-tech features might be front and center, some other capabilities came straight from the furry friends you already know and love. "The dog can actually bark," George explains.

These robotic security systems are designed to work at sporting events, concerts, and your home. The DroneDog was working at a construction site in downtown Gilbert, patrolling the perimeter of the site.

As it was demonstrating its perimeter patrol and "sniffing" out any threats, it stopped a woman right in her tracks as she was passing through the construction site: "That is so cool. Plus, it looks like a real dog."

This technology still has room for improvement.... and the DroneDog can still learn new tricks.

George says, "This influx of technology, specifically with AI, but then also, as camera technology gets better, Zoom technology gets better, all of the small little hardware, accessories and things, we want to make sure we're at the forefront when we update the dog."