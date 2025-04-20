Gilbert residents start to see approved sewer rate increase on their bills

GILBERT, AZ — There’s sticker shock in Gilbert as April water bills now include sewer rate increases approved by the Town Council earlier this year.

"The overall rates have just skyrocketed," Tim Roan said, who has lived in Gilbert for a decade.

Looking over his bills from 2018 until now, even though his usage has remained about the same, his total cost from last year to this year has increased by over 40%.

"My bill went from $115 to $164," Roan said.

In 2018, his bill was just $59, with his water usage levels remaining about the same over the years. With the town's water and sewer rate increases, Roan says he now pays more for that than electricity.

The Town of Gilbert says the reason why is so it can replace its aging water and sewer infrastructure.

In January, they had a virtual presentation showing how some of their infrastructure is in disrepair.

Also, amid the increases, Gilbert has launched a utility bill discount program. Some households, even those living above the area median income, can get up to $30 off their monthly bill. You can see if you qualify and apply for the program here.

Still, Roan says that is a drop in the water bill bucket, especially considering future projected water costs.

“It’s just thinking about what it’ll cost down the road," Roan said. "Right now, I am assuming my water bill will be about $300 in the next three to four years.”

Both Phoenix and Mesa raised their water rates this year, but not by as much as Gilbert, where people will now begin to pay $350 extra a year due to this increase.