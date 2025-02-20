Gilbert Town Council approves 95% higher wastewater rates starting in April

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert residents will soon be paying more for their wastewater.

The Town Council recently approved an increase in rates to fully fund needed repairs, replacements and maintenance of infrastructure without debt, the town says.

Starting in April, customers will see an increase of $29.26 to their monthly utility bill. This represents an increase of about 95%.

Gilbert now has one of the highest sewer rates in the county, data shows.

According to the city’s website, “Gilbert residents and businesses can use the online utility bill calculator to see how the rate increase will affect their monthly bill.”

