WATCH: Downtown Chandler businesses still accessible during $20M park renovation

CHANDLER, AZ — Downtown Chandler is busy and getting bigger, but right now it is also getting a makeover.

"Everybody has a common goal to support one another, to enhance the overall district,” said Niels Kreipke, owner of Desert Viking Development.

"This is home, I can't explain it any other way, but yeah, we love it here,” said Jamie Hoffman, managing partner of SanTan Brewing Company.

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park sits at the center of it all, and for the first time since 1986, it is getting a complete overhaul. Right now, it is surrounded by a big blue construction fence. The $20 million renovation started last month.

"It'll be a destination driver where you can come for events, for kids to be able to be entertained with their families, to grab a cup of coffee with your friend,” said Kim Moyers, City of Chandler cultural development director.

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But while the park is under construction, some nearby businesses have felt it.

"I would say definitely, not drastic, but yes, we are taking a little bit of a hit because of the construction, because the perception is, where am I going to park?" Hoffman said.

The city says only a few parking spots have been taken up by the construction, and there are five free parking garages in the downtown area.

"Even though you can see the construction going all around you, the downtown is still the exact same. You are still going to come in the same way, you are still going to go out the same way," Moyers said.

"The businesses are still open, they are still thriving, there is still opportunity to have lots of fun," Kreipke said.

And after years of watching downtown Chandler grow, longtime business owners say they know how this story ends.

"Having seen so many projects down here over the years, we always come out stronger on the other end,” Kreipke said.

The west side of the park will be complete by the holidays this year. The east side of the park across Arizona Avenue will be complete by early spring of 2027.