VIDEO: Chandler teens charged after shooting at witness of car break-in attempt

CHANDLER, AZ — Two teenagers are facing charges after an alleged attempted car burglary in a Chandler neighborhood escalated into gunfire, according to court records.

Per court paperwork, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were attempting to break into vehicles near Queen Creek and Gilbert roads when a neighbor spotted them and tried to intervene. Court documents reveal the incident occurred on November 7, around 7:30 pm.

The witness was seated in his Tesla when he observed the two suspects, both wearing black pants, black jackets, face coverings and carrying backpacks, attempting to break into two different vehicles parked in a neighbor's driveway, according to court paperwork.

"He flashed his lights and honked his horn to try to spook those individuals away and it worked; they did run," said Ryan Cody, a Public Information Officer with the Chandler Police Department.

The neighbor followed the fleeing teenagers from a distance, but the video recorded by the neighbor's car and provided by Chandler police shows the 16-year-old stopping, turning toward the witness, and shooting approximately five rounds at the Tesla. Court records say the car was struck multiple times by gunfire - once in the windshield, once on the passenger-side door frame, and once on the front driver-side bumper.

"We had more than 20 officers on the ground canvassing the scene we used two canine teams. We had a drone team, and we also got some help from the helicopter at the Mesa Police Department to canvas the scene," Cody said.

Cody told ABC15 both teenagers were taken into custody within an hour and a half while walking near the area where the incident occurred. Court documents indicate one of the teens later led officers to where a black Ruger Security 9mm handgun was left in a bush.

During post-Miranda interviews, the 16-year-old invoked his rights, while the 14-year-old admitted the older teen shot at the vehicle multiple times before both fled on foot.

Court paperwork reveals the 16-year-old had previously been arrested for robbery in California and will be charged as an adult in this case.

“Facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, minor in possession of a firearm and attempted burglary," Cody said.

Investigators are still working to determine how the teen got this gun, but police say when juveniles and other prohibited individuals obtain firearms, they are typically stolen.

"Those guns come from vehicle burglaries; that's the number one area they come from. The second is from home burglaries. So, a good lesson to come out of this is if you own a firearm, even if you don't have children in your home, it is so important that you secure that firearm," Cody said.

The 6-person investigative team who worked on this case report they have confiscated 74 firearms this year, with the vast majority coming from burglaries.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.