One week after raid, ABC15 learns more about Chandler woman at center of animal cruelty investigation

CHANDLER — More animal rescues are speaking out about their experiences with April McLaughlin, the woman at the center of an animal cruelty investigation.

It's been one week since McLaughlin's home was raided by police and 55 dogs were removed from her home.

At the home, McLaughlin was operating a special needs rescue known as the Special Needs Animal Welfare League.

“It’s really, really hard,” said Koco Garcia.

She and Kimberly Elliot help run rescues of their own and are emotional about the last few weeks.

Garcia told ABC15 that, like other rescues, she trusted McLaughlin to care for her dog.

“I thought that my dog was in good hands, and he wasn't,” said Garcia.

Garcia said she still doesn't know where Marbles, the blind dog she placed in McLaughlin’s care, is currently.

She does admit she did not do a check on the home while she was trying to help get Marbles out of an unhealthy living situation. Instead, she relied on other rescues for guidance.

When she learned of growing allegations against McLaughlin, she started trying to raise attention and find Marbles.

Court documents said when McLaughlin’s home was raided, dogs were found in their own feces and urine. Also in the home, five dead puppies were discovered in a freezer.

The smell of ammonia was so strong that first responders had to wear special gear to enter the home. Police said McLaughlin's mother was also living inside.

After McLaughlin was arrested, and more than 100 charges recommended; the case was sent back to Chandler Police for further investigation and McLaughlin was released.

During her initial appearance, McLaughlin gave the name of Sydney McKinley. She told the judge she had changed her name legally.

Chandler police told ABC15 they are aware that McLaughlin has gone by other names, including April Addison: the name listed on several police reports from 2019 when police responded to calls about alleged animal abuse.

Those calls had various outcomes. In one report, an officer notes they did go inside the home. At that time, he said he saw six dogs who appeared healthy.

But another report from just three months ago said McLaughlin's mom went to a library. There, she allegedly told staff that her daughter was “mistreating” her. An officer stopped by their home, but McLaughlin’s mom apparently changed her story and told the officer she had dementia.

Ultimately an officer noted from outside the home, that she appeared "healthy".

“This is horrific and why did it take so long for law enforcement to act?” said attorney John Schill.

Schill is representing four rescues who have been trying to reach out to Chandler Police.

The department put out a call Thursday for tips and records. Police also told ABC15 they are looking into other possible allegations against McLaughlin, including fraud.

“I want Chandler to reach out, so we can give them the information we have,” said Schill.

ABC15 did relay that message to Chandler police, who said they have received “quite a few emails” but couldn’t give a number. Police asked the rescues to write to the department on their own behalf. Schill said they would continue to reach out.

ABC15 did try to reach out to McLaughlin by phone and email but has not heard back.

Another request for an update was sent to the Arizona Humane Society, but ABC15 has not received one yet.