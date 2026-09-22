Olympic gold medal gymnast Amanda Borden helps Valley kids reach new heights at East Valley gyms

CHANDLER, AZ — A member of one of the most celebrated teams in American Olympics history has found a way to keep the magic alive in Arizona — for kids of all abilities!

Amanda Borden was just 19 years old when she stepped onto the world stage as Team Captain for the U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. The group, known as "The Magnificent Seven," won the first-ever team gold medal in gymnastics for the United States.

Now, 30 years later, Amanda Borden is married, a mom of three kids, and owns two gymnastics studio in the Valley -- one in Tempe and one in Chandler, which is where ABC15's Nick Ciletti recently caught up with her to see how she is training kids of all abilities to realize their full potentials.

They swing, they sway, and they soar, reaching new heights at Gold Medal Gymnastics in Chandler.

"It's super fun!" explains 9-year-old Aaro Houck, who we met on the Ninja course.

Despite his young age, Aaro is already a pro on the course! But in between all the high-fives and high climbing came a lot of hard work.

"It took me a whole year and a half," explains Aaro, about how long it took him to climb the wall and ring the bell (something we witnessed him do proudly several times).

Aaro's mom, Heather says all three of her kids have taken away major lessons from his time at the gym.

"Gosh, there is so much!" explains Heather. "From a social aspect, they are learning to work with another person, learning how to communicate. They are learning about their body and how it moves within space."

And that's something that hasn't always been easy for Aaro, who is on the autism spectrum and has ADHD. Heather says they didn't always feel welcome at other gyms, until they found Gold Medal Gymnastics and their S.T.A.R Program, which stands for, "Success through Adaptive Recreation."

Kids practice with certified instructors, either one-on-one or in small groups, working on skills like balance, core strength, and social development.

"I think that by providing all those different avenues and meeting different needs, every kid is getting the opportunity to try something they love," explains Amanda.

And that is exactly what she got to do throughout her life! There is a giant wall in her Chandler gym that serves as a highlight reel in ways and in other ways, serves as an inspiration for young athletes and a trip down memory land for the rest of us.

"We just couldn't believe it," explains Amanda about the level of fame and success she and the test of Team USA had achieved that year.

"I didn't feel nervous until I walked into the Georgia Dome and all the fans chanted USA...I did have a little nerves and so did my teammates and that was my moment to step up."

But Amanda didn't just step up -- she leveled up, helping Team USA score their first ever team gold medal in gymnastics.

Now, she's helping kids of all abilities realize their full potentials.

"To watch kinds in our Ninja gym do a new obstacle or something they are nervous to try, then they walk out of her and are feeling confident...Every kid should have that opportunity, regardless of what their circumstances are."

"I'll cry thinking about," says Heather. "But this place has been amazing!"

For Heather, being able to see her children be successful - and watch doors open instead of close - gives her hope for their futures.

"To succeed outside of here, too," she explains, knowing that the lessons they learn can be applied on and off the mats.

They might be tiny victories today, but they lead to huge milestones tomorrow.

Gold Medal Gymnastics also offers gymnastics, dance, and Ninja courses at all levels and have locations in Tempe and Chandler. To learn more, click here.