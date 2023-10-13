More dogs from Chandler 'House of Horrors' reunited with rescues

More of the dogs involved in an animal cruelty investigation are now being reunited with their former rescues.

This comes one day after April McLaughlin’s appearance in civil court in Chandler. There she decided to only fight for custody of 13 dogs, instead of the over 47 she originally filed for.

It’s been nearly three weeks since over 50 dogs were removed from her Chandler home, where she said she was operating a special needs rescue.

But after weeks of waiting, tears were overflowing Thursday as Butters, who's partially paralyzed, was wheeled out at the Arizona Humane Society and reunited with his former rescue.

Butters and another dog, Checo, are now a part of the group of 34 dogs McLaughlin is no longer fighting for.

Since they are technically “abandoned” the Arizona Humane Society can start returning them to their former rescues.

“If it wasn't for this dog, this wouldn't be happening,” said Founder of the Yaqui Animal Rescue Sonia Venecia.

The Texas-based Yaqui Animal Rescue said they trusted April McLaughlin, who also goes by Sydney McKinley, to care for the two dogs.

“We tried our best to look for the best place for him,” said Venecia.

The rescue told ABC15 a few months later, after seeing a picture of Butters, they started raising their voices.

“You're a hero Butters you're a hero,” said Venecia.

Chandler Police said the conditions inside McLaughlin’s home were gruesome.

In court Wednesday, Sgt. Nicole Vasey described finding dogs living in their own feces and urine, some with open wounds, and discovering five dead puppies in a freezer.

“They lived in deplorable conditions,” said Judge Michelle Lue Sang.

The Judge ultimately denied McLaughlin's request to have 13 of the dogs back.

That group of dogs will remain with the Humane Society for the next two weeks, as they wait to see if McLaughlin decides to appeal the Judge’s decision.

“I feel an immense relief,” said Kimberly Elliott. “I just feel relieved that he is no longer confused or scared.”

Elliot is the founder of the "Be Like Josh Foundation", a local rescue. Now she and others in the Valley are helping those like Yaqui Animal Rescue from out of state.

“The first order of business is getting Butters to our vet, getting him into a set of wheels, and observing how he does in a home environment again,” said Elliott.

“Our entire staff is breathing a sense of relief right now watching these dogs go home,” said President and CEO of the Arizona Humane Society, Dr. Steven Hansen.

He said they are hoping Wednesday’s court hearing deters McLaughlin from trying to appeal.

“I do believe it's futile, but I do expect her to appeal,” said Dr. Hansen.

ABC15 was the only news station to catch McLaughlin leaving the courthouse Wednesday, but she wouldn't answer any questions.

On Thursday, ABC15 tried to knock on her door again. McLaughlin, who is not currently facing charges, did not answer.

Chandler Police told ABC15 this week their investigation is ongoing.