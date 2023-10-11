Chandler woman to ask to regain custody of dogs amid animal abuse investigation

CHANDLER, AZ — The woman at the center of a Chandler animal abuse investigation is set to appear in court Wednesday to attempt to regain custody of her dogs.

Last month, a search warrant led to dozens of dogs being removed from April McLaughlin’s East Valley home.

Many of the dogs were special needs dogs. Officials say five dogs were found dead in a freezer at the home and others that were rescued had to be euthanized due to their conditions.

McLaughlin, who has reportedly gone by multiple other names and runs an animal rescue called Special Needs Animal Welfare League (SNAWL), originally faced 111 charges in relation to this case — 110 charges related to animal abuse and neglect, and one for vulnerable adult abuse.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, McLaughlin was released from jail and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office sent the case back to the Chandler Police Department for further investigation.

McLaughlin requested a seizure hearing in city courts where a judge will decide if she is fit to have the seized animals back.

Arizona Humane Society, which has been caring for the animals, released a statement saying they were “saddened” by the news of the hearing. The hearing is set to take place Wednesday afternoon. An audio livestream of the hearing will also be available online.

The city of Chandler said a limited number of people from the community will be allowed in the courtroom during the hearing.

Other animal rescues have spoken out against McLaughlin.

The city is asking anyone with information to come forward as they continue the investigation.

