First look at dogs removed from Chandler house, as hearing over custody nears

Three of the dozens of dogs removed from a Chandler home, are now one step closer to being reunited with their original rescues.

The emotional releases come just days away from a major hearing in court.

All of this surrounds the home of April McLaughlin in Chandler, where she said she was running a special needs rescue.

Almost two weeks ago, more than 50 dogs were found and removed.

“They are much happier dogs now,” said the CEO of Arizona Humane Society Dr. Steve Hansen.

Dr. Hansen saw the dogs the night they were brought in almost two weeks ago.

Court records describe the dogs being found in their own feces and urine, and some with open wounds.

“The condition of some of these dogs were the worst I have ever seen,” said Dr. Hansen. “It actually took my breath away. There were tears inside of the hospital.”

Five puppies were also found dead in a freezer. McLaughlin and her older mother were also living in the home.

McLaughlin, who has used several different names over the years, was arrested and more than 100 charges were recommended.

But days later, the case was sent back to Chandler police for further investigation and McLaughlin was released. She’s not currently charged with a crime.

“We were very saddened when we heard that she had in fact filed for a hearing,” said Dr. Hansen.

On the final day possible, Mclaughlin requested a hearing in Chandler City Court. She’s now fighting for custody of 47 of the dogs.

On Wednesday, staff was emotional watching three of the seven dogs McLaughlin decided not to fight for head back to their former rescues.

Rescues from all over the country, including attorney John Schill's client trusted McLaughlin to care for their dogs.

He’s representing Jill Marsh with Bella Vita Rescue in California.

Schill told ABC15 that the two dogs he picked up, Jackson and Hopper, will stay the night at his vet’s.

“Then they are going to be flown by private plane tomorrow to California,” said Schill.

He told ABC15 his client is happy but “there is a long way to go”.

ABC15 has tried to email and call McLaughlin, but she hasn’t responded.

Neighbors on Wednesday said she came back to her house but quickly left.

A hearing is set for October 11, and Chandler city staff told ABC15 McLaughlin plans to represent herself.

In order to file and request a hearing, ABC15 was told McLaughlin had to pay $25 for each dog she is fighting for custody of.

“Our field team and our medical staff will be there on the 11th and they will testify as requested,” said Dr. Hansen.

Dr. Hansen said he does not believe these dogs should be given back to McLaughlin, but that decision will be up to a Judge.

No matter what decision is made in court, an appeal can be filed up to 14 days later. This means the Arizona Humane Society will have custody of the dogs at least through October 25.

Chandler police did not respond to ABC15’s request for an update but said last week they were still investigating allegations against McLaughlin including fraud.