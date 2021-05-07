Memorial services Friday, Saturday for fallen Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar

CHANDLER, AZ — A funeral service is scheduled Saturday for a Chandler police officer who was fatally struck by a suspect in a stolen car last week.

Authorities say Officer Christopher Farrar was killed and another policeman critically injured during a wild chase that ended at a Gilbert car dealership last Thursday night.

The 50-year-old Farrar had served on the Chandler police force for 18 years.

Chandler Police

Officials say his numerous commendations over the years included the Medal of Honor in 2004, the Community Service Award in 2009 and four Lifesaving Awards.

Memorial events begin Friday afternoon with a procession to Compass Christian Church around 2 p.m. Those who wish to pay respects may gather in safe locations along the procession route.

A public viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

A memorial service for Farrar is set for 9 a.m. Saturday at Compass Christian Church in Chandler.

A vigil was also held at the church last weekend in his honor. Dozens gathered at the church to pay respects for the fallen officer, who was a member of the church and served on the volunteer security team.

